Tinubu Congratulates Soludo On Re-Election

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra on his re-election, describing it as an affirmation of his visionary leadership and the people’s confidence in his administration.

‎In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, Tinubu said Soludo’s overwhelming victory at Saturday’s poll marked a significant moment in Anambra’s political history, making him the third governor to secure a second term.

‎The President also commended the people of Anambra , security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for the peaceful and successful conduct of the governorship election.

‎“Professor Soludo’s re-election is a testament to his visionary leadership and the significant progress the state has made under his guidance,” the President said.

‎He described the Anambra governor as “a leader who has demonstrated that knowledge is power and that academic principles can be effectively applied in public service through accountability, transparency and prudent management.”

‎Tinubu recalled his visit to Anambra in May, where he inaugurated several projects executed by the Soludo administration, noting that the experience was remarkable and “remains indelible.”

‎“I commend Governor Soludo for bringing discipline, grace, brilliance, and a fresh perspective to governance in Anambra. Under him, the state is living up to its motto as the Light of the Nation,” Tinubu said.

‎He urged the governor to be magnanimous in victory and seek cooperation from his opponents in the just-concluded election.

‎The President assured Soludo of his unwavering support and expressed optimism about continued collaboration between the Federal Government and the State.

‎He further noted that the victory of the opposition All Grand Progressives Alliance (APGA) in the election demonstrated the strength of Nigeria’s democracy and the vitality of its political system.

‎Tinubu also commended the new INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, and his team for conducting a credible and transparent election, based on available reports.

‎“I charge the commission to maintain this standard and continue to improve on its performance to further strengthen our electoral system,” he said.

In his victory speech in Awka on Sunday, Governor Soludo described the governorship election as the best organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state so far.

Prof. Edoba Omoregie, the Returning Officer and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, announced the result at INEC’s headquarters in Awka, declaring Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) winner with 422,664 votes.

He said Soludo defeated his closest rival, Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 99,445 votes.

In his address, Soludo expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, describing him as a “true democrat” who demonstrated commitment to ensuring a free and fair election in Anambra.

“The people have spoken and their votes counted. I thank INEC, especially the new Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan. I’m excited that your first impression was an emphatic one, as INEC delivered.

“Since 2017 when INEC started experimenting with technology, every election in Anambra has been getting better and better.

“This is the best election INEC has organised in Anambra so far,” Soludo said.

He commended INEC’s ICT department for ensuring transparency through the real-time upload of results on the IReV portal.

“As at midnight, over 99 per cent of results from polling units were uploaded on the IReV portal and everybody could download the results in real-time,” he said.

The governor also congratulated his fellow contestants, saying politics in Anambra should remain a contest of ideas, not enmity.

“Sixteen of us were on the ballot, and obviously one person will win. In the Anambra way, we fight like there will be no tomorrow, but afterward, we meet and celebrate.

“I extend a hand of fellowship to all of you, as I’m prepared to work with everyone for the greater good of our dear state,” he added.

Soludo dedicated his victory to the people of Anambra, describing it as a historic mandate.

“This victory is for the people of Anambra. Four years ago, when BVAS was first used, we had a low voter turnout and you elected us with 112,000 votes.

“This time, you spoke loudly. For the first time in our history, voter participation broke the 20 per cent ceiling as 22 per cent of registered voters came out and you re-elected us with 73 per cent of total votes.

“I’m humbled by this show of solidarity. We applied for the job, you employed us and with this renewed trust and partnership, we will move into high gear to deliver more for the good of Anambra.

“Now that the people have spoken, let’s get to work, you ain’t seen anything yet,” he said.