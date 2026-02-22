Tinubu Congratulates Zinox Group Boss Nnamdi Ekeh At 70

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mr Nnamdi Ekeh, founder and chairman of Zinox Group, on his 70th birthday on February 22.

“President Tinubu celebrates with the accomplished entrepreneur on his Platinum Jubilee, describing him as one of Nigeria’s pioneering innovators in the information technology sector,” he said.

Ekeh is a renowned Nigerian billionaire tech entrepreneur and founder/Chairman of the Zinox Group, which includes Zinox Technologies, Konga.com, and Technology Distributions Ltd.

He is credited with pioneering desktop publishing in Nigeria and launching the first internationally certified Nigerian computer brand.

He was conferred with the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) in 2003 and honored as an ICON of HOPE by President Obasanjo in 2001.

Tinubu in message recalled the launch of Zinox Technologies Limited to manufacture computers and accessories in 2021, a groundbreaking moment for indigenous technology production.

He also acknowledged Ekeh’s contributions to the growth of the nation’s manufacturing and information technology ecosystem, commending him for being a pace-setter and dynamic industrialist.

He further commended the entrepreneur for his commitment to promoting the Nigerian brand and creating opportunities for young Nigerians.

The president also wished him good health and more years of groundbreaking accomplishments.