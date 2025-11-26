Tinubu Declares Nationwide Security Emergency‎

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday declared a nationwide security emergency and ordered fresh recruitment into the Armed Forces to reinforce ongoing operations across the country.

‎

‎In a statement issued in Abuja, the president said the Nigeria Police Force would immediately recruit an additional 20,000 personnel, bringing the ongoing intake to 50,000.

‎

‎“By this declaration, the police and the army are authorised to recruit more personnel.

“The police will recruit an additional 20,000 officers, bringing the total to 50,000,” he said.

‎

‎Tinubu authorised the temporary use of National Youth Service Corps camps as police training depots ahead of the upgrade of existing police training facilities.

He directed that officers withdrawn from VIP protection duties undergo rapid retraining before deployment to security-challenged areas.

‎

The president also gave the Department of State Services approval to deploy trained forest guards to flush out terrorists and bandits and to commence further recruitment to secure forested areas.

‎

‎“My fellow Nigerians, this is a national emergency, and we are responding by deploying more boots on the ground, especially in security-challenged areas,” he said.

‎

‎Tinubu commended security agencies for securing the release of 24 abducted schoolgirls in Kebbi and 38 worshippers in Kwara, assuring continued efforts to rescue remaining hostages in Niger and other states.

‎

‎The president urged the Armed Forces to remain resolute and uphold discipline, pledging full government backing.

He also expressed support for state-level security outfits and asked the National Assembly to begin a review of laws to enable states that require state police to establish them.

‎

‎Tinubu advised states to avoid citing boarding schools in remote areas without adequate security and urged religious centres in vulnerable communities to seek stronger protection.

‎

‎He reiterated his administration’s focus on resolving herder-farmer clashes, calling on herder associations to embrace ranching, end open grazing and surrender illegal weapons.

‎

‎The president sympathised with the families of victims of recent attacks in Kebbi, Borno, Zamfara, Niger, Yobe and Kwara, and paid glowing tributes to fallen soldiers, including Brig.-Gen. Musa Uba.

‎

‎“Those who want to test our resolve should never mistake our restraint for weakness,” he said.

‎

‎Tinubu urged Nigerians to remain calm and vigilant while they should report suspicious activities, assuring that the nation would overcome its security challenges.