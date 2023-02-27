Tinubu Defeats Atiku To Win Ogun Presidential Election

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, defeated his closest rivals to win the presidential election held on Saturday in Ogun State.

Advertisement

Tinubu polled a total of 341,554 votes across the 20 local government areas in the state to emerge the winner.

While the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, polled 123,831 votes to finish in second position, Peter Obi, of the Labour Party, scored 85,829 votes to finish in third position.

Also, Rabi’u Kwankwaso of the NNPP finished in fourth position with 2,200 votes according to the official results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.