Tinubu Deploys Army Battalion To Kwara LGA Over Terrorist Attack

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the deployment of an army battalion to Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara following a terrorist attack on Worro community.

Tinubu said the battalion would spearhead Operation Savannah Shield to check the terrorists and protect vulnerable communities.

This is contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The president condemned the attack, describing it as cowardly and barbaric, and vowed that the perpetrators would be tracked and brought to justice.

He expressed anger that the attackers killed residents who rejected their attempt at indoctrination, choosing to practise Islam that is neither extreme nor violent.

“It is commendable that the community members, even though Muslims, refused to be conscripted into a weird belief that promoted violence over peace and dialogue.”

Tinubu urged collaboration between federal and state agencies to provide relief to the affected community and ensure the culprits do not escape.

Advertisement

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and condoled with the bereaved families, as well as the people and government of Kwara.