Tinubu Didn’t Borrow N158tn, Omokri Counters Melaye

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Nigeria’s Ambassador Designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, has dismissed claims by former Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, alleging that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu borrowed N158tn within three years.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Omokri described the figure as false and challenged Melaye to make public the sources of his claim.

“President Tinubu has NOT borrowed N158tn in the past three years. That claim is false, and I don’t know where you are getting such figures from. Could you please share your sources with the public?” Omokri said.

His response followed a post by Melaye on his X handle the same day, where the former lawmaker alleged that the president had borrowed N158tn in three years.

“Buhari with subsidy borrowed 83tn in 8 years while Tinubu without subsidy borrowed 158tn in 3 years. We have become a chartered borrowing nation. Where is the borrowed money please,” Melaye wrote.

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Reacting, Omokri defended the administration, stating that President Tinubu inherited a debt burden of $113bn from former President Muhammadu Buhari, but had reduced it to $103.9bn.

He added that Nigeria’s fiscal outlook was improving, citing a report by The Economist which suggested that the country’s “golden years” could return due to ongoing reforms.

Omokri further noted that global credit rating agencies, including Moody’s and Fitch Ratings, had upgraded Nigeria’s ratings.

“Our improved debt position caused the World Bank to project a 4.4 percent GDP growth for Nigeria in 2024, while the IMF listed Nigeria as the sixth-largest contributor to global GDP growth in 2025, a fact celebrated by Elon Musk, the world’s richest man,” he said.

Omokri advised Melaye to consult the Debt Management Office for verified data, directing him to its official website for accurate figures on Nigeria’s public debt.

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On fuel subsidy removal, he argued that policies by the current administration had yielded results, claiming that Nigeria was no longer Africa’s largest fuel importer but had become the biggest exporter of refined petroleum products in West Africa.

He also stated that federal allocations to states had risen by 200 per cent, while the national minimum wage had increased by over 140 percent under the current administration.

Urging the former senator to verify his claims, Omokri said, “I sincerely hope that, after cross-checking, you will return to social media to correct the false impression you have given Nigerians.”