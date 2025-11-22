Tinubu Digging Hole For Himself Over Kanu’s Conviction, Says Obi

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former presidential candidate and leader of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has warned that President Bola Tinubu risks worsening his own political and governance challenges over the recent conviction of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Obi urged Nigerians to pause and reflect on the implications of Kanu’s conviction, stressing that the country is already grappling with severe economic hardship, insecurity, and governance challenges in a statement he shared across social media on Saturday.

“The news of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s conviction should compel every well-meaning Nigerian to pause and reflect. This is coming at a time when our beloved nation is facing severe economic hardship, insecurity, and the consequences of poor governance,” Obi said.

Obi noted that instead of easing tensions, the government’s handling of the case could exacerbate divisions. “Rather than reducing tension, this unfortunate development may well only aggravate it. I have always maintained that Mazi Kanu should never have been arrested.

“His arrest, detention, and now conviction represent a failure of leadership and a misunderstanding of the issues at stake,” he stated.

According to Obi, the path to lasting peace lies in dialogue and constructive engagement rather than coercion. “For years, I have consistently argued that dialogue, constructive engagement, and inclusive governance offer the path to lasting peace.

Advertisement

“Coercion becomes necessary only when reason has been exhausted. In this case, I submit that the reason was not only not exhausted, but was probably not explored at all, or not fully explored,” he explained.

Obi emphasized that the grievances Kanu raised were legitimate and could have been addressed through empathy and reforms. “The concerns Kanu raised were not unheard of. The issues for which he demanded solutions were not insoluble.

“It only required wisdom, empathy, and a willingness to listen. In any functional society, such grievances are met with dialogue and reforms aimed at strengthening unity,” he said.

He further criticized the government’s approach, warning it has deepened mistrust and distracted citizens from pressing national challenges. “The government’s approach has only deepened mistrust and created an avoidable distraction at a time when citizens are overwhelmed by harsh economic realities and insecurity.

“While some may insist that ‘the law has taken its course,’ leadership often demands more than a strict, mechanical application of the law,” Obi stated.

Advertisement

Using a vivid metaphor, Obi likened the government’s actions to a man trapped in a hole who keeps digging deeper. “The handling of Kanu’s case mirrors the government as a man trapped in a hole but who, instead of looking for a way out, keeps digging deeper. It worsens not only the government’s predicament but also the nation’s collective condition,” he said.

Obi called for reconciliation and inclusivity, urging the Presidency, the Council of State, and credible statesmen to rise to the occasion. “If we truly desire a new Nigeria – a united, peaceful, and progressive one – our leaders must choose healing over hostility, reconciliation over retaliation, and dialogue over division.

“Only by addressing grievances with justice, fairness, and compassion can we move towards a future where every Nigerian feels heard, valued, and safe,” he stated.

He added, “My ultimate call at this time, without prejudice to how anyone feels about the decision of the court, is for us to be optimistic for peace and reconciliation which will come in the end.

“I am also saying, thereby, that the Presidency, the Council of State and credible statesmen who love this country and who are interested in cohesion and inclusivity, should rise to the occasion, for a lasting solution,” he added.