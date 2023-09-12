Tinubu Directs Immediate Payment Of Deceased Soldiers’ Insurance

127 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Introduces ‘Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers’

President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate payment of insurance entitlements owed to families of officers and soldiers who died while fighting to defend the nation.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, made this known at the opening of the combined second and third quarters COAS conference, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The conference is being attended by army field commanders and heads of institutions and establishments.

Lagbaja said the welfare of troops and their families was of paramount importance, and pledged to consolidate all existing welfare arrangements to enhance the well-being of troops and their families to keep them focused on their tasks.

“In addition to providing befitting living quarters for our personnel, we shall ensure the newly introduced ‘Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers Scheme’ designed to provide affordable and high-quality post-service homes for our soldiers work.

“We shall also ensure that our injured warriors get the best medical care and continue to support the widows and next-of-kin of our fallen heroes.”

Lagbaja appreciated the president for directing that all pending insurance payments owed to the families were paid without delay and for his strategic guidance of the Armed Forces.

“On behalf of the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, I want to reiterate our unalloyed loyalty and pledge our total commitment to the defence of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

The COAS urged army personnel to continue to work with other security agencies to decisively deal with all security challenges facing the country.