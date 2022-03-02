Tinubu Eager To Reconcile With Aregbesola – Spokesman

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Bola Tinubu, is eager to reconcile with his long-time political associate, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, according to Mr Tunde Rahman, Tinubu’s spokesman.

Both Tinubu and Aregbesola fell out in the wake of the party’s governorship primary in Osun State.

Aregbesola’s verbal attacks on Tinubu was not well received in the South West by political associates in their camp, prompting Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, and Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, to meet with Aregbesola in Oyo state to initiate reconciliation.

Speaking on Wednesday, Rahman pointed out that Tinubu was not invited to the meeting. He however assured that he believes in the capacity of the monarchs to resolve the differences between the two politicians.

He said, “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was not invited to the meeting. I can tell you that clearly. I believe the two traditional rulers intend to reach out to him later.

“But let me say this clearly: Asiwaju Tinubu has tremendous respect for the traditional institution and particularly for the two eminent royal fathers.

“You would recall that only recently during his consultations and engagements with traditional rulers and other stakeholders in Oyo and Osun States on his presidential aspiration, he visited and interfaced with HRM Iku Baba Yeye Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and HRM Onirisa, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in their respective domains.

“If you ask me what Asiwaju’s attitude would be to the reconciliation move, of course he would welcome and support it.

“Don’t forget that Asiwaju and the Hon. minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, are from the same political family. Asíwájú appointed him commissioner for works for eight years during his time as Lagos governor.

“He also later drafted him into the Osun governorship race and supported him to be governor in Osun for eight years.”

Aregbesola was Tinubu campaign director during his bid to become governor of Lagos State and was afterwards appointed commissioner by the former Lagos State governor.