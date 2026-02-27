Tinubu Elected By Minority, Says Archbishop Onaiyekan

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, John Onaiyekan, has raised concerns over Nigeria’s electoral system, warning that the 2023 general election saw President Bola Tinubu elected by only a small fraction of registered voters.

Speaking on Arise News on Friday, Onaiyekan described the situation as symptomatic of a deeper crisis in Nigeria’s democracy.

“I’ve been in this country for 82 years, 60 of them fully aware of what is happening,” he said. “This is not the country we lived in before. Voter apathy has been getting worse and worse, and people have lost trust in the electoral process. The last election saw only 33% of registered voters participating. Whoever emerges as winner is elected by a very small minority of Nigerians.”

Onaiyekan emphasized that the bishops’ communique, endorsed by almost 70 prelates from across Nigeria, was not a political statement but an expression of deep love for the nation and a commitment to speaking truth to power.

“We have no intention of taking over government,” he said. “What drives us is purely love for our nation and our prophetic role to speak the truth.”

The Archbishop highlighted systemic problems, including manipulation and disenfranchisement of voters. Many Nigerians were unable to collect their permanent voter cards due to administrative inefficiencies, while others feared their votes would not count.

“If we do not want democracy, maybe we should admit it and look for alternatives. But if we choose democracy, it must be sustainable,” he said.

Onaiyekan also criticized the National Assembly for its inaction on electoral reform. “We would have expected them to be as anxious as we bishops are to review the electoral law, but they seem content with the status quo,” he said.

Beyond elections, the Archbishop raised concerns over security and governance. He pointed to a perception of government complicity or softness toward terrorists when attacks go unpunished or perpetrators are reintegrated into society.

“Communities are living in fear. Senseless massacres continue, and we question whether the government is truly in control of the security situation,” he warned.

On environmental and economic issues, Onaiyekan drew attention to illegal mining and exploitation of natural resources. “People are making billions from our resources without accountability,” he said.

He noted that these activities not only deplete Nigeria’s mineral wealth but also destroy communities and the environment, sometimes displacing villagers to make way for large-scale mining operations.

The Archbishop concluded with a call for action. “Who will look after the common good when those responsible fail in their duty? Nigerians must ensure that democracy works for the people, elections are credible, and resources are managed responsibly,” he said.