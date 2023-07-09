Tinubu Elected ECOWAS Chairman, Says Regional Bloc ‘Will Take Democracy Seriously’

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has been elected as the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu emerged during the 63rd Ordinary Session of the regional bloc, held on Sunday in the capital city of Guinea-Bissau, Bissau.

Taking over the mantle from President Umaro Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, Tinubu expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him by his fellow heads of state and government.

President Tinubu highlighted the need for greater collaboration among ECOWAS member states, acknowledging the importance of regional solidarity in tackling shared problems.

In his acceptance speech, he said “We will take democracy seriously, Democracy is very tough but it is the best form of government.”

Tinubu’s predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, served as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States from 2018 to 2019.

Buhari, who was elected at the 53rd session of ECOWAS, was succeed by the then President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger Republic.

ECOWAS is the regional intergovernmental organization in West Africa that was established on May 28, 1975, with the signing of the Treaty of Lagos.

The organization’s primary objective is to promote economic integration and cooperation among its member states.

The member countries of ECOWAS are Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

The countries work together to achieve common goals in various areas such as economic development, trade, agriculture, energy, industry, transport, telecommunications, and monetary and financial matters.