Tinubu Empowers Nigerians To Hold Him Accountable, Launches Projects Tracker After Signing Performance Bond With Ministers

In order to enable Nigerians to hold him and his ministers accountable for his administration’s promises, President Bola Tinubu on Friday directed the reactivation of the presidential projects delivery tracker through which the public can monitor the progress of projects across the nation in real time.

The announcement came during the closing session of a three-day cabinet retreat held in Abuja on Friday for ministers, permanent secretaries and other political appointees.

THE WHISTLER reported that during the opening session of the retreat, President Tinubu had told his ministers to brace themselves for performance or face sacking.

“If you are performing, there is nothing to fear. If you missed the objective, we review, if no performance, you leave us. No one is inland and the bulk stops on my desk.

“I assure you will have a free hand. you must be intellectually inquisitive to ask how? Why? When? and why it must be immediate,” said Tinubu who had also announced the establishment of a ‘Results Delivery Units’ to be headed by Hadiza Bala Usman through which ministers, permanent secretaries and the president would assess themselves from time to time.

The retreat saw the signing of performance bonds between ministers and permanent secretaries and President Tinubu.

Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu’s media adviser, disclosed in a statement on Friday that his principal has entrusted his Special Adviser on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, with the task of reactivating the tracking system.

Ngelale said the platform will harness cutting-edge digital innovation to provide real-time oversight capabilities to all Nigerians,

“I want to reiterate that the Renewed Hope Agenda is about more than just economic growth. It is also about building a more just and equitable society for all Nigerians. It is about creating jobs, improving education and healthcare, and reducing poverty. It is about ensuring that all Nigerians have the opportunity to succeed.

“I know that we have a lot of work ahead of us, but I am confident we can achieve our goals. We have a strong team in place, and we are committed to working together to build a better future for Nigeria.

“Let me remind you that our people are not interested in excuses, political games, or procrastination. Neither am I. They are interested in tangible results. They seek solutions to the problems that have long plagued our great nation. The challenge before us demands that we must put aside personal ambitions and focus on adhering to the performance bond we have all signed up to on this day. These performance bonds represent a contract we must uphold,” Ngelale quoted the President to have said.

Tinubu emphasized the importance of data in governance, saying: “Data is the lifeblood of effective governance. It enables us to understand the challenges we face so that we can design and implement effective solutions as well as monitor and evaluate our progress. Without data, we are flying blind.”

According to Ngelale, President Tinubu redefined the priority areas of his administration as the following:

Reform the economy to deliver sustained inclusive growth. Strengthen national security for peace and prosperity. Boost agriculture to achieve food security. Unlock energy and natural resources for sustainable development. Enhance infrastructure and transportation as enablers of growth. Focus on education, health, and social investment as essential pillars of development. Accelerate diversification through industrialization, digitization, creative arts, manufacturing & innovation. Improve governance for effective service delivery.