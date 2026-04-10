Tinubu Felicitates Dangote On Birthday

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President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to Africa’s leading industrialist, and chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on his birthday on Friday.

In a statement by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu praised Dangote’s contributions to Nigeria and Africa’s economic growth and industrial development.

Tinubu commended the businessman’s entrepreneurial vision, resilience, and commitment to excellence, noting that his investments have transformed key sectors of the economy. He identified the Dangote Refinery, Petrochemical Company and cement factories across Africa as milestones that have positioned Nigeria as a major hub for petrochemical and cement production.

He also lauded Dangote’s role in job creation, infrastructure development, and his sustained confidence in the Nigerian economy.

“Aliko’s entrepreneurial vision, resilience, innovation, and commitment to excellence have transformed industries and positioned Nigeria as a hub for large-scale petrochemical and cement production through his establishment of the multi-billion-dollar Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company and cement factories across Africa.

“I salute Aliko for his conglomerate’s role in job creation, infrastructure development, and unwavering belief in the Nigerian economy and its potential. Dangote remains a shining example of African enterprise, whose achievements continue to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs across the continent,” the president said.

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He further commended the industrialist’s philanthropic interventions through the Dangote Foundation, particularly in the areas of health, education, and poverty alleviation.

“I also applaud Aliko’s philanthropic efforts, particularly through the Dangote Foundation, which have significantly impacted lives in health, education, and poverty alleviation,” Tinubu said.

He prayed for continued good health, wisdom, and greater accomplishments for the business mogul in the years ahead.