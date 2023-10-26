Tinubu Floors Atiku As Supreme Court Declares Testimony Of Witness On INEC’s Suppression Of Votes As ‘Hearsay’

The Supreme Court, Thursday, said that all the witnesses presented by Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, to testify against the election of President Bola Tinubu, gave “hearsay” evidence at the Presidential Election Petition Court.

The Presiding Justice of the seven-man panel of the apex court held that Atiku’s witnesses comprising of collation agents could only speak on what they observed at their duty post.

Okoro held that their statements against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on alleged suppression of votes and mutilation of results at numerous polling units were based on what they were told and not based on material facts.

“Hearsay evidence cannot be admitted,” Okoro held.

“I endorse the statements of the lower court which is consistent with a plethora of previous superior judgements,” Okoro added.

Okoro added that the PEPC analysis of the witness statement brought by Atiku could not be faulted.

“The issue is resolved against the appellant,” Okoro held.