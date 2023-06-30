Tinubu Gives Reason For Unifying Exchange Rate

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said he could have chosen to maintain the hitherto multiple foreign exchange systems and benefit from it, but instead opted to unify the official and parallel market rates to save the country from financial bleeding.

Tinubu spoke at a civic reception organised in his honour by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Lagos House, Marina.

The pesident said just like he did with the removal of fuel subsidy, he took the decision to unify the exchange rate in the nation’s best interest, adding that it was needful to take those decisive actions in the early days of his administration.

“I could afford to share the benefit by participating in the arbitrage, but God forbid! That’s not why you voted for me,” he said.

“We need to take the steps to stop the bleeding of our finances through speedy action on fuel subsidy. We have no choice.”

Tinubu said as a way of ensuring good use of available resources, the government would “re-engineer the effectiveness of the control and management of our resources in order to meet the obligations to Nigerians by political officeholders.”

He solicited the support of governors present at the event to work with him in ensuring even development of the country.

“We will work together with an open door policy. We will bring Nigeria from the brink to a resilient economy. I want us to be partners so that we can rescue our land and make it a born-again nation.”

Before the unification of the exchange rate by Tinubu’s administration, there were about four foreign exchange (FX) markets: the Interbank FX market, the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, Bureau De Change (BDC) window and the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) window.

Dignitaries who attended the event include the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima; wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; Speaker of House Representatives, Special Advisers, Hon. Tajudeen Abass; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq; President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and immediate-past Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, among others.