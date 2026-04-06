Tinubu Hails Atiku’s Former Campaign DG Gbenga Daniel At 70

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President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former Ogun State governor and ex-Director-General of Atiku Abubakar’s 2019 presidential campaign organisation, Gbenga Daniel, on his 70th birthday.

Tinubu conveyed his message in a statement on Monday, commending Daniel’s achievements in governance, business, and politics.

He described the senator representing Ogun East as a seasoned administrator whose contributions to national development have been significant.

“Today, I celebrate Senator Gbenga Daniel, a renowned engineer, successful entrepreneur, prominent politician, and longtime ally and friend, on his milestone 70th birthday on April 6, 2026.

“I salute Otunba Daniel for his professional exploits, governance strides and political achievements. He accomplished the feats by dint of hard work, tenacity, wisdom, and courage.

“Daniel has carved a niche for himself over the years through his professional career, service, and contributions to Nigeria,” Tinubu said in his message.

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According to Tinubu, Daniel, who was born into a strict Christian family with his father being a notable missionary in the church of the Lord, “was gifted a sound ethical education, which adequately prepared him for the impactful life he has lived thus far.

“Daniel founded Kresta Laurel in 1990, a company that has grown to become a leader in engineering services, particularly in elevator installation and maintenance.”

Tinubu noted that Daniel replicated his private sector success in public service following his election as governor of Ogun State in 2003. He added that Daniel’s administration focused on industrialisation, infrastructure development, and public-private partnerships, including the establishment of Tai Solarin University of Education and the initiation of an agro-allied cargo airport.

The President also recalled Daniel’s role in his political journey, noting that he contributed to his emergence as governor of Lagos State in 1999.

“As a mark of the close relationship Otunba and I have built, in the build-up to my election and inauguration as governor of Lagos State in 1999, OGD worked closely with me and others to ensure my election victory, a successful inauguration, and a seamless transition. I recall that he also mobilised the Heritage Group, comprising Yoruba professionals, to support my election,” the president said.

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Tinubu further thanked the former governor for his service to the nation and prayed for more years, good health, and continued contributions to Nigeria.

“As Otunba clocks 70, I thank him, on behalf of our teeming APC members and the entire nation, for his service to Ogun State and Nigeria, and his commitment to the socio-political and economic development of Nigeria.

“I wish him many more years, good health and continued meaningful contributions to our country. I pray that his impact will continue to grow and endure.”