Tinubu Hails Elumuelu For Empowering 2.5 Million Young African Entrepreneurs

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has lauded Tony Elumelu, a business tycoon and a philanthropist, for transforming youth entrepreneurship across Africa.

Tinubu noted that Elumelu, through the Tony Elumelu Foundation, has trained 2.5 million young Africans in 54 countries and provided non-refundable seed capital of $5,000 each to over 24,000 budding entrepreneurs

Elumelu has traditionally celebrated his birthday with beneficiaries of the TEF entrepreneurship programme.

In a birthday message issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, ahead of Elumelu’s March 22 celebration, Tinubu spotlighted the foundation’s flagship entrepreneurship programme as a beacon of hope for Africa’s youth.

“As Elumelu celebrates this special occasion, the President joins his family and friends to wish him good health and strength and continued success in his pursuits,” the statement partly read.

Tinubu commended Elumelu’s “resilience, the excellence that governs his entire enterprise and his staunch belief in Africapitalism.”

Advertisement

Tinubu further described Elumelu as an avid believer in investing in the youth, describing his efforts as “transformative for the continent.”

He described the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Transcorp as “an African business icon and a standout advocate of the Nigerian and African enterprise.”