Tinubu Hails ‘National Heroes’ Killed By Terrorists In Niger As Group Claims Responsibility

President Bola Tinubu has described the slain soldiers gunned down in a helicopter crash in Niger State on Monday as national heroes whose courageous service to the country led to an untimely death.

The military personnel were on an evacuation mission to airlift deceased and wounded military personnel when they were ambushed by terrorists.

“While we mourn their untimely departure, we will forever remember them, not just as servicemen, but as national heroes who gave their all for the peace and security of our country.

“They will always be remembered as courageous men who did not consider the perils and dangers of their national duty as paramount to their sacred mandate of ensuring that their fellow countrymen and women can live in peace,” Tinubu said

Although the president’s statement acknowledged the sacrifices and loyalty of the soldiers and sympathised with the bereaved families, it failed to acknowledge the earlier incident/ambush that led to the evacuation.

THe WHISTLER reported that some military personnel were ambushed during a gunfight with some terrorists in Niger State on Monday. At least 20 soldiers were killed in that incident.

Meanwhile, a group led by Dogo Gide, has claimed responsibility for the downing of the helicopter after sharing the debris of the NAF 582, MI-171E helicopter alongside the remains of the soldiers in a gory video.

Dogo Gide, who has been carrying out terrorist activities in parts of the North West and North Central state was captured making mockery about the capacity of his group and the intense gunfight before the crash.

He also appeared in a uniform suggesting his affiliation with a jihadist group, Ansaru, also an Al-Qa‘ida–affiliated group that operates mainly in northwest Nigeria.

Security sources fear that the speculations of a ‘bandit-jihadist’ nexus may have come to fruition with the recent incident.

Also, the situation is said to be worrisome considering the use of AK-pattern rifles and machine guns by many fighters that appeared in the video.