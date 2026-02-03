Tinubu Hails NNPC Board Chair Musa Kida @ 65

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Chairman of the Board of NNPC Limited, Musa Kida, on his 65th birthday.

Tinubu lauded Kida’s distinguished career across the public and private sectors, describing him as a seasoned professional who has contributed significantly to Nigeria’s oil industry.

The president also commended Kida’s consistent engagement with professional basketball, noting his commitment to sports development alongside his corporate responsibilities.

In a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday in Abuja, Tinubu recalled Kida’s career at Elf Petroleum Nigeria Limited, now TotalEnergies.

He said that since joining the company in 1985, Kida had distinguished himself as an outstanding professional and helped shape the growth of Nigeria’s oil sector.

The president acknowledged Kida’s current role as NNPC Limited Board Chairman, particularly his contributions to repositioning the company and strengthening revenue performance.

Tinubu urged him to remain steadfast in serving the nation and wished him many more fulfilling years.