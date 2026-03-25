Tinubu Has Done Well, Deserves Second Term – Soludo’s Daughter

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Adaora Soludo, daughter of Chukwuma Soludo, has expressed support for the re-election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that the president has performed well and deserves a second term in office.

Adaora, who serves as the Woman Leader of the City Boys Movement in Anambra State, made the remarks during an engagement with Local Government Women Coordinators and their deputies from all 21 local government areas of the state.

Addressing the gathering, she urged the coordinators to demonstrate strong commitment to their responsibilities, stressing the need to achieve the group’s set objectives.

She highlighted the critical role women play in political mobilisation, particularly in efforts aimed at securing a second term for the president.

According to her, the enthusiasm and dedication displayed by members of the group continue to inspire confidence in their ability to deliver results.

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“We have an agenda and we need results. We are all progressives working together to ensure that the President returns for a second term.

“He has done well and needs to continue, and we want to ensure that Anambra State is not left behind,” she said.

Adaora further noted that the City Boys Movement is driven by strategic progressivism, adding that she takes pride in leading women across the state toward achieving the organisation’s goals.

The meeting forms part of ongoing efforts by the group to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and political engagement ahead of future electoral activities.