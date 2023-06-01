Tinubu Has Not Appointed Chief Of Staff – Gbajabiamila Denies Reports

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Femi Gbajabiamila’s Chief of Staff, Olanrewaju-Smart Wasiu, has distanced himself from media reports quoting him as revealing that President Bola Tinubu has appointed his boss as Chief of Staff.

Wasiu dismissed the reports as baseless and unfounded, saying “Fake news is a monster that must be curbed.”

An online newspaper (not THE WHISTLER) had quoted Wasiu as saying Gbajabiamila’s appointment was ratified “after several hours of meetings and consultations” and evaluation of “all possible candidates aspiring for the post” among loyalists of President Tinubu.

But Wasiu denied the reports in a Facebook post: “Kindly ignore any fake news quoting this account for posting about any political appointment. Nothing of such was ever posted here.”

Gbajabiamila, who is the Speaker of the current 9th House of Representatives, won re-election to represent the Surulere I Federal Constituency in the 10th House of Representatives.

But while he was expected to seek re-election to the country’s number four office, the 60-year-old lawyer did not declare his intention to retain his position in the 10th NASS scheduled for inauguration on June 13, 2023.

Gbajabiamila’s decision not to indicate interest, among other factors, sparked the speculations that he may be positioning himself for the post of Chief of Staff to the President.

— Race For Tinubu’s Chief Of Staff Position —

Three prominent politicians have been drafted into the race for the coveted position of Chief of Staff to Nigeria’s newly sworn-in president.

Apart from Gbajabiamila, Babatunde Fashola, the immediate past Minster of Works and Housing and James Faleke, the current member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Reps, are all being tipped for the influential role that holds immense power and responsibility in shaping the direction of the presidency.

The incumbent House of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila, is seen as most likely to clinch the position due to what some describe as his ‘unflinching’ loyalty to Tinubu.

He is also seen as someone with the ability to build consensus and navigate complex political landscapes, earned through his legislative experience.

Babatunde Fashola, a former Lagos State governor and current immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, brings a wealth of administrative experience to the table.

Babatunde Fashola, former Minister of Works and Housing

Having served as Tinubu’s Chief of Staff for five years during the latter’s tenure as Lagos governor, Fashola is seen as someone who understands the president and his mode of operation.

James Faleke, an indigene of Kogi State but representing Ikeja Federal Constituency of Lagos State, is the current Chairman House Committee on Finance.

James Faleke, Chairman House of Reps Committee on Finance

Faleke, known for his grassroots connections, is also one of Tinubu’s strong loyalists.

He was Secretary of Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Council and helped to mobilize support groups toward the president’s victory in the February 25 election.