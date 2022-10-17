Tinubu Hits Atiku: ‘Endorse Me Instead Of Conducting Rallies While I’m In Kaduna’

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has described Atiku Abubakar as ungrateful for constituting himself as his ‘greatest rival’ instead of returning past favours by endorsing his presidential bid.

Tinubu was apparently responding to Atiku over his statement that northerners do not need “a Yoruba candidate, or an Igbo candidate” in the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, made the statement during an interactive session with northern groups under the aegis of the Arewa Joint Committee on Saturday in Kaduna.

But speaking when he appeared before the same group on Monday, Tinubu said he has sustained a long, abiding political relationship with the North and was reaping the benefit through the support he’s currently getting from the region.

“My political history is full of examples where I have abiding support for the North… for the late Shehu Yar’Adua. I’m standing before you saying this. Even my greatest rival today met me with Yar’Adua…Atiku Abubakar met me with Yar’Adua. I was one of the youngest, brilliant strategists of the late Shehu Yar’Adua

“He (Atiku) was just out of the Customs that time. Ask him to and read the Civil Service Regulation. They asked him questions on how he made money (and) he said from selling cars. Can you as a civil servant involve in other trades and businesses? You have attracted disqualification, you don’t deserve to compete with others,” he said.

Tinubu further said that it was time for Atiku to ‘payback’ for the support he gave him when he ran for president in 2007 under the Action Congress (AC) platform.

“I have said that my political history is full of long, abiding support for the North. Nuhu Ribadu was on our platform, I supported Atiku Abubakar in 2007 then… don’t pay me if I ask for the payback period. It’s payback (time), let him endorse me now instead of conducting rallies around Kaduna while I’m talking to great people here,” Tinubu said, apparently referring to an ongoing rally held by Atiku on Thursday.

“To its credit, the North is paying back in good measure. I’m the flagbearer of our party today partly because of the decision of the northern APC governors who rose to the occasion by standing up for our country and the unity of our people, against primordial consideration.”