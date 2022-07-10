TINUBU: I Didn’t Pick Fellow Muslim Kashim Shettima To Please North

Amid reactions trailing his selection of a fellow Muslim, Kashim Ibrahim Shettima, as his running mate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said that he made his choice “with pride because I have made it not based on religion or to please one community or the other”.

Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, announced his decision on Shettima on Sunday during his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in his hometown Daura, Katsina.

The outgoing President Buhari, whose two four-year terms terminate in 2023, is a Muslim.

Already, Shettima’s announcement has started generating reactions on social media with “Christian” and “Muslim Muslim” trending at number one and two positions on the Twitter trends table.

Per Tinubu, he picked Shettima because “I believe this is the man who can help me bring the best governance to all Nigerians, period.”

He wrote in a Facebook post: “As president, I hope to govern this nation toward uncommon progress. This will require innovation. It will require steps never before taken. It will also require decisions that are politically difficult and rare.

“Our focus, therefore, must be on getting the job done; and that means getting the very best and competent people to do it. In this crucial moment, where so much is at stake, we must prioritize leadership, competence, and the ability to work as a team over other considerations.

“If I am to be that type of President, I must begin by being that type of candidate. Let me make the bold and innovative decision not to win political points but to move the nation and our party’s campaign closer to the greatness that we were meant to achieve”…

“Today, I announce my selection with pride because I have made it not based on religion or to please one community or the other. I made this choice because I believe this is the man who can help me bring the best governance to all Nigerians, period, regardless of their religious affiliation or considerations of ethnicity or region.”

“Here is where politics ends, and true leadership must begin. “

Shettima was the governor of Borno State from 2011 to 2019. He currently represents Borno Central District in the Nigerian Senate.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions:

The choice of Kashim Shettima as Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu's running mate is a political perfection from the ruling party. The man is very intelligent with oratory skills. He has the capacity to match journalists/commentators that will animadvert the Muslim-Muslim ticket. — Mubarak Umar (@Mubarack_Umar) July 10, 2022

Between Muslim-Muslim, Christian-Christian, Muslim-Christian or value-value; what do you care for? Let’s keep sentimentalism aside.



I think Tinubu made the best choice with Kashim. — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) July 10, 2022

Some of you wrong thought the choice of Kashim Shetima was to be for a Muslim-Muslim ticket. If I were you, I’ll learn more from his loyal antecedent to BAT. His loyalty, dedication and sacrifice to BAT Presidency earn him the VP ticket.



Learn the value of loyalty from this. — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) July 10, 2022

A Muslim-Muslim ticket is an insult to fairness, equity and justice. It is see finish. It is impunity of the worst kind.

It is disrespect to people of the federal Republic of Nigeria.



It shows they have little regards for people and think their structure is more valuable. — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) July 10, 2022

They call the Bola Tinubu/ Kashim Shettima ticket a Muslim Muslim ticket while we call it. Competence Competence ticket.



Everything is a matter of perspective — Duke Of Nigeria. (@xagreat) July 10, 2022

Muslims in Northern Nigeria will not accept a Christian Christian Candidate, Why should Christians in Southern Nigeria continue to accept a Muslim Muslim ticket? I mean we all supported Abiola but that time has passed. The issue is reciprocity. So many times, people have bent — Nnayelugo (@Eloka51) July 10, 2022

APC is presenting a Muslim-Muslim ticket after 8 years of a Muslim President



PDP is presenting a Northern Muslim presidential candidate after 8 yrs of a Northern President



This an indication that these 2 parties have no regard for our diversity



Vote LP with a balanced ticket — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) July 10, 2022

A Muslim Muslim ticket is a subtle way of saying “do your worst”. An own-goal by the APC. — Adewale Adetona (@iSlimfit) July 10, 2022

The present disastrous President in office is a Muslim who has gathered other Muslims in a very unfair & disproportionate manner around him to lead the country into the sorry state it is in. People have been crying about this unfairness & his party presents Muslim-Muslim ticket! — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) July 10, 2022