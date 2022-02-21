Tinubu: I Will ‘Fight Dirty’ If Necessary To Become Nigeria’s President

The All Progressives Congress national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that he doesn’t mind following his political detractors into the gutters if necessary to achieve his ambition of becoming Nigeria’s president in 2023.

According to Tinubu, no amount of intimidation could make him dump his ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2023 election.

The former two-time governor of Lagos State said this when he visited the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and the Olubadan-elect, Chief Lekan Balogun, in continuation of his consultations at the weekend.

“No amount of intimidation can stop me. I am ready to get dirty. I am out to become President of Nigeria. We are at the crossroads,” Tinubu was quoted as saying at the Olubadan-elect’s palace in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Tinubu’s statement followed recent reports surrounding his state of health, including the wide circulation of videos of him purportedly peeing on himself at a recent official function meant to advance his presidential ambition.

The videos surfaced online after THE WHISTLER exclusively reported an embarrassing incident involving the APC leader in Minna, Niger State.

A reliable source had told this website that the APC leader urinated on himself while aboard a plane that flew him from Minna to back Abuja after consulting former military leader Ibrahim Babangida, for his presidential bid.