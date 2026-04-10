Tinubu inaugurates 60-Megawatt Gas Turbine Plants In Bayelsa

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President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, inaugurated 60-megawatt gas turbine plants at Elebele in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The president also inaugurated other projects implemented by the Gov. Douye Diri-led administration such as 630 metre Angiama-Oporoma Bridge, Sagbama/Ekeremor Road, and 2.9km Dual-Carriageway in Yenagoa.

Speaking at a stakeholder meeting held at the Bayelsa Government House, Tinubu commended Diri for implementing the independent power project.

The president said that Bayelsa people deserved to see governance translated into physical development and better quality of life.

“We are all working hard. Independent power supply is a good thing. I assure Nigerians that they will have electricity to power their growth,” he said.

He urged the governor to implement more people-oriented projects, and pledged that the Federal Government would support his government to achieve more for the state.

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Also speaking, Diri commended the president for the visit, and described him as a friend of the Bayelsa people.

“We are confident that you will recognise the depth of our appreciation for taking time from your busy schedule to inaugurate these landmark projects.

“Your administration’s decisive policy interventions have paved the way for meaningful reforms in various sectors including power.

“This has enabled us to deliver on our pledge to establish reliable, independent energy through the construction of these gas‑powered turbines.

“For us as a state, this is not just an achievement, it is a cause for thanksgiving and rejoicing,” he said.

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The visit attracted the presence of notable personalities including former President Goodluck Jonathan.