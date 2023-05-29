Tinubu Inauguration: Soludo, Ganduje Bounced From VIP Section, Made To Sit At Popular Section

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, and his counterpart from Kano State, Umar Ganduje, were on Monday bounced from sitting at the VIP section of Eagle Square in Abuja during the inauguration of Nigeria’s new president.

Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima were both sworn in on Monday as Nigeria’s 16th president and vice president respectively.

The WHISTLER observed Soludo had arrived at the Eagle dressed in red and white Igbo attire shortly before the arrival of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari and his successor, Bola Tinubu and made his way to the VIP section.

But the operative of the Department of State Security, DSS, manning the glass pavilion explained to the governor that he was not among the guests expected in that section.

All entreaties that he’s an executive governor and by his position must be accorded the needed VIP treatment and respect failed.

The DSS operative pointed in the direction of the popular side which also had Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, Aliko Dangote, richest man in Africa, Tony Elumelu, Business Mogul and others seated.

The pavilion was occupied by invited presidents, former presidents, diplomats and key figures in the former president’s cabinet.

Even the new President’s son, Seyi Tinubu, sat at the popular side.

Also, Ganduje who strangely handed over to his successor on Sunday in order to attend the swearing in ceremony was denied entry into the pavilion.

Both camps of the governors could not be reached for comments but as a tradition, the pavilion accommodates only invited guests and are carefully marked in occasions like the swearing in ceremonies.