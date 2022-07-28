TINUBU: Instagram Post Exposes APC Candidate’s Plan To ‘Induce Voters’ In 2023

95 SHARES Share Tweet

A photo from a meeting posted on social media by Seyi Tinubu, son of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has sparked reactions over the presence of the words ‘Monetary Inducement’ seen on the agenda of the meeting.

The now-deleted picture, which was posted on Seyi’s verified Instagram handle on Tuesday, was taken in Abuja, during a campaign strategy meeting.

The background of the picture features a board with catchphrases that include ‘YOUTH AWARENESS,’ ‘MONETARY INDUCEMENTS,’ ‘VP CANDIDATURE,’ ‘NEW ELECTORAL ACT’ and other illegible words.

Kwayi Tukura, a self-acclaimed lobbyist and APC supporter from Taraba state, who attended the meeting also posted pictures corroborating the event on his personal Instagram page.

This is against the backdrop of voter inducement and intimidation that has characterized Nigeria’s politics.

Voter inducement is the distribution of material benefits to voters in exchange for support in the ballot.

It is punishable by a maximum fine of N500,000 or 12 months imprisonment or both, according to section 124 of the Electoral Act.

A situational statement on the recent Gubernatorial Elections in Osun state by YIAGA identified voter inducement as one of the biggest threats to the credibility of the polls.

It urged INEC to uphold the secrecy of the ballot by ensuring voting cubicles and ballot boxes are situated to guarantee the secrecy of the ballot.