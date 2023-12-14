Tinubu Intervened In Fubara, Wike Feud But Failed – APC

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu intervened to resolve the political feud brewing between Rivers State Governor, Simi Fubara and his predecessor now FCT minister, Nyesom Wike but failed.

The caretaker committee chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, stated this on Thursday in abuja.

He said the crisis which has forced 27 members of the state house of assembly to dump the PDP for the APC has defied solution despite the president’s intervention.

Recall the pair met with the president at the presidential villa a few weeks ago but no resolution was issued regarding the outcome of the meeting.

The meeting with the president followed after attempts by lawmakers loyal to Wike attempted to impeach the governor.

It subsequently led to the burning of the state assembly complex which the governor ordered its demolition a few days ago.

The governor’s order followed the action of 27 lawmakers elected on the platform of the PDP, who defected to the APC although the spokesman of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba said two members had returned to the fold on Wednesday.

But speaking with journalists while at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, Okocha said, “I wasn’t part of it, but whatever that was, it has broken down, and it has been broken irreconcilably.”

He added that the pro-Fubara lawmakers, four in number, led by the factional Speaker, Edison Ehie, who sat and passed the budget presented to them by the governor for the 2024 fiscal year acted in illegality.

On the status of Wike, he said the party was wooing him to decamp to the APC to confirm his status as a member of the party.

Wike has said he remains a PDP member despite being a minister in an APC government.