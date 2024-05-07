Tinubu Is Well, Healthy’— Minister

207 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has dispel rumours that President Bola Tinubu has secretly travel abroad for medical treatment, saying that he was well and healthy.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare Tunji Alausa who disclosed this in an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, also stated that the president receives some of his healthcare in Nigeria.

Advertisement

The minister explained that the absence of the president from the country is not on medical grounds, adding that he was ready to lead Nigeria in the right direction.

Recall that President Tinubu is yet to return to Nigeria days after the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Saudi Arabia and his absence has ignited concerns about his whereabouts.

Buttressing his point, Alausa said, “Let me tell you, we are developing a healthcare system for Nigerians not for the President. We have 220 million Nigerians and that’s what Mr. President wants.

“We have a president that is well, that is healthy and leading the country in the right direction.

Advertisement

“The president is getting some of his care in Nigeria.”