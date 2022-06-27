Tinubu Leaves For France After Meeting With Buhari

The presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has left the country for France.

He held a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday morning before departing Nigeria.

A terse statement issued by Tinubu’s Spokesman, Tunde Rahman, in Abuja said he will be meeting with members of the APC in France.

The short statement read, “He is off to Paris, France to hold some important meetings. The APC standard-bearer is expected back in the country shortly.”

The candidate is still searching for a running mate after appointing Ibrahim Masari, an APC chieftain from Katsina State as a surrogate running mate.

The former Governor of Lagos had stated on Sunday that he was still searching for his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

The statement from Rahman did not state how long Tinubu would be away in France.

A civil society group had petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, calling for Tinubu’s arrest and prosecution for alleged perjury he committed in 1999.

The group had revealed discrepancies in the information he provided in the forms he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In the latest data he filed with INEC, he did not include his academic certificates but claimed he has a degree in Business and Administration.

Tinubu has not responded to the lastest threat to his political ambition.

But in a sworn affidavit deposed to with the INEC, he said his certificates were taken by “unknown persons”, who looted his house while he was “on exile.”

The Nigerian Constitution and the Electoral Act, 2022 as amended provides that candidates for the office of the president must possess at least a secondary school certificate.