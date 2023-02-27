‘Tinubu Lule Ni Eko’ — Reactions As Obi Wins Presidential Election In Lagos
The Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, won the presidential election held in Lagos State on Saturday, defeating Bola Ahmed Tinubu, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in his stronghold.
Results of the keenly contested election showed that Obi polled 582,454 votes to defeat Tinubu who scored 572,606 and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 75,750 votes, in Lagos.
Rabiu Kawankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (PDP) secured 8,442 in the South-West state.
The development has sent social media into a frenzy as users question Tinubu’s status as the ‘godfather’ of Lagos politics. The APC presidential candidate was a two-time governor of Lagos State. Below are some of the social media reactions.