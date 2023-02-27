‘Tinubu Lule Ni Eko’ — Reactions As Obi Wins Presidential Election In Lagos

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
Bola-Tinubu-and-Peter-Obi-
L-R: Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi.

The Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, won the presidential election held in Lagos State on Saturday, defeating Bola Ahmed Tinubu, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in his stronghold.

Advertisement

Results of the keenly contested election showed that Obi polled 582,454 votes to defeat Tinubu who scored 572,606 and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 75,750 votes, in Lagos.

Rabiu Kawankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (PDP) secured 8,442 in the South-West state.

The development has sent social media into a frenzy as users question Tinubu’s status as the ‘godfather’ of Lagos politics. The APC presidential candidate was a two-time governor of Lagos State. Below are some of the social media reactions.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

INEC Fails To Upload Ekiti Election Results On IReV Portal Despite Official Declaration

Nigeria Politics

BREAKING: Tinubu Declared Winner Of Kwara Presidential Election

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement