‘Tinubu Lule Ni Eko’ — Reactions As Obi Wins Presidential Election In Lagos

The Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, won the presidential election held in Lagos State on Saturday, defeating Bola Ahmed Tinubu, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in his stronghold.

Results of the keenly contested election showed that Obi polled 582,454 votes to defeat Tinubu who scored 572,606 and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 75,750 votes, in Lagos.

Rabiu Kawankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (PDP) secured 8,442 in the South-West state.

The development has sent social media into a frenzy as users question Tinubu’s status as the ‘godfather’ of Lagos politics. The APC presidential candidate was a two-time governor of Lagos State. Below are some of the social media reactions.

Asiwaju Lule ni Eko!



As it is now, Sanwo-Olu go dan dey shake like Tinubu. — E V E R E S T (@toideve) February 27, 2023

"City boy"

"Lagos Landlord"

"Tinubu built lagos"



Tooor… Ọmọ onílé tí lule o — ÌLÉRÍOLÚWA 🎊 (@the_Promise1) February 27, 2023

You guys are scared of the gubernatorial election right,you that is talking do you deliver? See Tinubu is not the owner of Lagos ,if election is free and fair EMA LULE — Secret Santa🎅 (@Zeemahn19) February 27, 2023

Tinubu lule leko 😂😂 https://t.co/rPn2uPpKy2 — Jonathan Aina (@JonathanJaina) February 27, 2023

So if there was no disenfranchisement and violence, Tinubu sef for lule in his own backyard??? — Otunba Owu (@OtunbaFolahan) February 27, 2023

Someone that cannot "own" Lagos that he claims to "Jagaban"



CANNOT OWN NIGERIA.



Tinubu will lule! — Adetola G. Daniels (@AdetolaIfe4) February 27, 2023

Have always post this in the past in 2019 election this winning margin btw PDP and APC is close now they know the real Lagosian,If Jagaban can lose in Lagos, Sanwoolu ma lule we will avenge Ambode from Tinubu this time…Up Labour Party # pic.twitter.com/PhhFP6BELb — Secret Santa🎅 (@Zeemahn19) February 27, 2023

After all the intimidation, vote buying, ballot snatching, removal of LP logo from ballot papers etc. Chaiiii. Tinubu lule l'Eko — Onimisicrown (@Onimisicrown1) February 27, 2023