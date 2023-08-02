Tinubu Meets With Labour Leaders After Nationwide Protest

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) is currently meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Aso Rock Abuja.

This meeting is coming a few hours after the senate pleaded with the labour unions to beat them but not kill them while demanding a seven days window to attend to their demands.

The organized Labour embarked on protests across States in the country on Wednesday over the removal of petrol subsidy without adequate palliative measures.

The meeting has in attendance the NLC president Joe Ajaero, TUC president Festus Osifo, and other delegates.

Details later