Tinubu Mourns Ex-Super Eagles Coach Onigbinde

President Bola Tinubu has sympathised with the family and associates of football administrator and former Super Eagles head coach, High Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde.

Onigbinde passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

Tinubu extended condolences to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the National Sports Commission (NSC), professional colleagues and fans of the administrator who distinguished himself as the first indigenous coach of the Super Eagles in 1982.

He commended the contributions of the Modakeke high chief to the development of grassroots football and to the strengthening of football administration in Nigeria.

The president also acknowledged the historic leadership of Chief Onigbinde, who guided the Super Eagles to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in 1984.

According to Tinubu, Onigbinde will be remembered for his discipline, integrity, foresight, and passion for the round-leather game.

He prayed for the repose of Onigbinde and comfort for his family.