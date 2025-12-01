Tinubu Must Not Run Again, Warns Baba Ahmed

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former political adviser to President Bola Tinubu, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said that he wishes President Tinubu would not run again in the 2027 presidential race.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, he stated that Tinubu is running an economy, not a country, and that he has not demonstrated the hunger or drive of someone committed to fixing Nigeria.

“I’m sorry, but I have to say this again. When I left his administration, one of the things I told many people was, ‘I wish President Tinubu would not run again in 2027.’

“First, he said his ambition was to be president, and he has now achieved that. He said ‘Emilokan’, and he had his turn. But I don’t think he has run the country well.

“The Tinubu we used to know, the Tinubu with all the hunger and brilliant intelligence for scheming, hasn’t shown that same hunger to fix things,” said Baba-Ahmed.

He suggested that, having fulfilled his life ambition of becoming Nigeria’s president, Tinubu should identify a younger candidate within his party and support them for the 2027 presidential race.

“He should find someone within his party, a younger person, a healthier person, a more focused person, and make him his candidate; he can,” he stated.