Tinubu Needs Rivers Votes Not Logistics Support – Umahi Tells Wike

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, needs votes in Rivers State to win the 2023 elections and not logistics support, Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, has told his counterpart in Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Umahi made this demand on Tuesday in Rivers State during the commissioning of the Akpabu-Itu-Umudiogha road in the Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The pair who fell out when they were in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, before Umahi defected to the APC made up and have been in cosy political relationship since then.

Umahi had visited his Rivers State counterpart several times to woo him to defect to the APC.

He had a few weeks ago went to the governor with the Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, to settle their political differences.

As one of the South East presidential coordinators of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign, Umahi stressed that Tinubu would have no logistical issue whenever he would be coming to the state to campaign.

Rather, what Tinubu would need would be the votes in the state, to help the former Lagos State Governor realize his presidential ambition.

“You are a doer of promise. When you say you will give logistics support, you will but in APC, we don’t need logistics support, we need votes, just for the presidential one only, please,” he implored Wike.

He added: “All I am asking is that presidential one, that presidential one keep it for Asiwaju (Tinubu) and Asiwaju will be coming here to solicit votes.”

Wike has withdrawn his support for his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over his refusal to impress upon the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to step down.

His G-5 called the Integrity Group includes governors of Benue, Enugu, Oyo and Abia States alongside former governors and lawmers.

The governors have also hosted other presidential candidates and top members of rival parties such Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and his New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso.

They all commissioned projects in Rivers and were equally promised logistics support.