Tinubu Not Losing Grip, Nigeria Winning War Against Terror – Presidency

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The Presidency has insisted that Nigeria is not losing control of its security situation, despite renewed attacks in parts of the country, maintaining that the Federal Government is steadily winning the war against terrorism.

In the past week, there have been attacks across the country leading to multiple deaths and kidnappings in states like Plateau, Kwara, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sookoto, Borno, Katrina, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger, Kano among others.

On Wednesday, the US urged its citizens to leave more than a dozen states warning of likely terror attacks in the country.

Nigerians have been apprehensive over the increasing spate of violent attacks and kidnappings urging the government to skip politics and tackle them headlong. President Tinubu is on holiday in Lagos.

But the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today Wednesday argued Nigeria was winning the war on terror.

Dare said President Bola Tinubu remains fully engaged in addressing security challenges across the country, explaining that his recent movements and schedule adjustments were dictated by the need to prioritise national security.

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“The president has been busy with state matters, especially security. In the last 10 days, from Jos to Kaduna and Niger, we’ve seen unpleasant developments, and he has been taking constant briefs, working with the intelligence community and monitoring the situation closely,” he said.

He added that the President’s absence from a public event was due to the urgency of security engagements, noting that “decisions have to be taken in a timely fashion,” particularly in his role as Commander-in-Chief.

On recent attacks in Niger State and other parts of the North-Central region, Dare assured Nigerians that the government is responding decisively.

“On a constant basis, the president is taking action. If you look at operations like Operation Safe Haven and Operation Hadin Kai, you will see that there is coordination, intelligence sharing, and quick responses. We’ve seen terrorists neutralised and leaders eliminated,” he said.

Responding to concerns that terrorists appear to be undermining the President’s assurances – especially following renewed violence shortly after Tinubu’s visit to Plateau State – Dare argued that insecurity predates the current administration and cannot be resolved instantly.

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“There’s no silver bullet when it comes to insecurity. What is important is what the government is doing. We’ve seen deployments, we’ve seen terrorist leaders being neutralised, and we’ve seen sustained military efforts. These things take time,” he stated.

He further claimed, “In the last three months, there’s been a confinement to the North-Central corridor because of successful operations in the North-East and North-West. That’s why you see movements towards Niger and Kwara, but our security forces are tracking them,” he said.

Dare maintained that, “The president is abreast of the resources committed, the firepower, the technology, including Tucano jets and other platforms. Based on this, Nigerians can take him at his word,” he said.

When challenged with statistics suggesting an increase in fatalities from violence between 2025 and 2026, Dare countered saying, “This year alone, in the last three months, 67 top terrorists have been neutralised. Between last year and this year, over 700 have been taken out. Just recently, about 500 suspected terrorists were brought before a Federal High Court in Abuja for prosecution,” he revealed.

“For every figure, there is counter data.

Imagine if these operations had not taken place—the situation could have been far worse,” he added.

Dare also pointed to growing international collaboration in Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts.

“The president is working the phones, engaging global leaders. He has spoken with leaders in France and Turkey, and we are getting support because this is a transnational problem influenced by the Sahelian and Libyan crises,” he said.

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On claims that the government is failing to deliver on promises of increased security personnel, Dare insisted, “It’s a rolling process. These are not things you advertise like regular public service jobs, but recruitment is happening.”

Addressing criticism over President Tinubu’s visit to Plateau State – particularly claims that he did not visit affected communities – Dare dismissed the criticism saying, “The president was in Plateau. He met with critical stakeholders, including victims. The visit was outcome-driven. All the talk about how long he stayed is bunkum—let’s stay with the facts.”

He defended the President’s approach to crisis management, emphasising that, “The president has service chiefs and ministers for a reason. In matters of state, you sometimes delegate while handling other critical engagements,” he explained.

On concerns about Nigeria drifting towards a one-party state, Dare rejected the notion, insisting, “There is no design to have only the APC on the ballot. We have over 20 registered parties. Democracy is about competition, and parties must win the hearts and minds of Nigerians,” he said.

He said, “What is happening in some opposition parties is self-inflicted. You cannot blame the APC for the internal crises of other parties. They should go to court and resolve their disputes.”

Dare also reassured journalists and citizens that, “This president supports the media. As long as you do your job professionally, this government will protect your right to do so. There should be no fear.”