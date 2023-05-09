Tinubu Objects To APM’s Case Against VP-Elect Shettima As Presidential Tribunal Adjourns

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Presidential Election Petitions Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned the pre-hearing application filed by the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, against the Independent National Electoral Commission, All Progressives Congress, and president-elect Bola Tinubu.

Other co-respondents in the case are Vice-president-elect, Kashim Shettima and Kabiru Masari.

In APM’s petition, it urged the court to disqualify Tinubu for unlawfully substituting the APC initial placeholder, Kabir Masari, with Shettima, saying it contravenes the country’s electoral laws.

At the pre-hearing session on Tuesday, S.A Abubakar who spoke on behalf of O.M Atoyebi SAN, told the court that INEC served him with their applications yesterday while the second respondent served theirs today.

He told the court that these applications were not ripe for hearing but would be responded to in due course.

INEC’s lawyer, Mahmoud Yakubu SAN, said he filed three applications against the petitioners, adding “we will be moving the applications at the appropriate time, subject to the convenience of the court.”

Meanwhile, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, who represented APC and Tinubu, disclosed he had two motions one of which is a preliminary objection.

“When we get to bridge of hearing, then we will cross it,” Fagbemi said.

Lawyers for the fourth and fifth respondents (Shettima and Masari), equally said they would raise objection against the petitioners.

After hearing them, the five-man panel chaired by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned to May 11 for further hearing, advising parties to harmonise their briefs.

“We direct the parties to consider the documents they will be objecting to and those they will not be objecting to,” the judge said while adjourning the session.