Tinubu Orders Defence Minister’s Relocation To Kebbi

President Bola Tinubu has ordered Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle to relocate to Kebbi State over the abduction of 25 schoolgirls in the state.

Matawalle will remain in the state to monitor security efforts to secure the release of the abducted students.

Gunmen abducted about 25 students of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga town, Kebbi State, around 4 am on Monday.

Matawalle is expected to arrive in Birni-Kebbi on Friday, said presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga.

The minister’s redeployment is the latest in a series of steps taken by the Tinubu administration following recent attacks in parts of the country.

On Thursday, the presidency announced the postponement of Tinubu’s scheduled trip to Johannesburg, South Africa, and Luanda, Angola, following Tuesday’s attack on a church in Kwara State.

At least three worshippers were reportedly killed when armed men stormed the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Oke Isegun, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, during a church programme.

President Tinubu had also ordered the deployment of more security men to the Kwara LGA and directed the police to go after the bandits who attacked worshippers.

“He (Tinubu) now awaits reports from Vice President Kashim Shettima, who paid a sympathy visit to Kebbi on his behalf, as well as reports from the police and the Department of State Services regarding the attack in Kwara,” said Onanuga.

On Tuesday, President Tinubu said the attacks, as well as the killing of soldiers, including a senior military officer in Borno State, had left him depressed.

“As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am depressed with the tragic death of our soldiers and officers on active duty. May God comfort the families of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other fallen heroes.

“I am also depressed that heartless terrorists have disrupted the education of innocent schoolgirls. I have directed the security agencies to act swiftly and bring the girls back to Kebbi State.

“Our security forces cannot succeed in protecting us if the people don’t cooperate and share information that will help them keep our communities safe. I urge community leaders and our compatriots across the country, especially those in the theatres of operations, to share useful information. Your cooperation is crucial in our fight against these security challenges,” Tinubu said.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Government has ordered the closure of schools in four local government areas due to growing security concerns in the affected communities.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kwara State, announced this in a circular issued on Wednesday.

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq also requested the establishment of a Forward Operating Base of the Nigerian Army and a Mobile Police Squadron in Eruku to boost security.