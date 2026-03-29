Tinubu Pledges Salaries To Wounded Soldiers, Fallen Troops’ Families

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President Bola Tinubu has announced a welfare fund for Nigeria’s Armed Forces and pledged to seed it with all the salaries he has earned since taking office.

Tinubu announced this on Sunday as part of events marking his 74th birthday.

The president has directed the accountant-general of the federation to open a dedicated account to receive contributions.

The fund will support soldiers wounded in active service, as well as widows, widowers, and children of troops killed in the line of duty.

Tinubu also called on state governors, lawmakers, and the private sector to contribute to the fund.

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Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement.

“On this my 74th birthday, I celebrate the valiant men and women of our Armed Forces,” Tinubu stated.

He said he had directed the Accountant-General of the Federation to establish a dedicated account to manage the fund for transparency and effective disbursement.

“Today, I have directed the establishment of a special account for a fund dedicated to those who serve and those wounded in the line of duty.”

Tinubu also announced that he would donate his entire salaries since assuming office as seed funding for the initiative.

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“As a personal commitment, all my salaries since assuming office will be paid into this account as seed funding.”

He said the initiative would complement existing insurance and welfare schemes available to members of the armed forces.

“This fund will directly support those who have lost their limbs and families of those who paid the ultimate price.”

The President said beneficiaries would include widows, widowers, and children of fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for national security.

He urged state governors, members of the National Assembly, the private sector, and well-meaning Nigerians to support the initiative.

“I call on governors, lawmakers, the private sector and all well-wishers to support this initiative.”

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Tinubu said details of the fund account would be made public soon, to enable contributions from individuals and organisations.

He emphasised the need for the nation to honour and support military personnel, who risked their lives to ensure peace and stability.

“We must never forget those who stand in harm’s way for our peace, nor the sacrifices borne by their families,” Tinubu said.

The president described the initiative as a moral obligation rather than an act of charity.

“This is not charity. It is duty. And we will fulfil it,” Tinubu added.