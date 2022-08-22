Tinubu Presidency Will Replicate Lagos, Borno Wonders – Shettima

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Vice-Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Kashim Shettima, has warned other presidential candidates for the 2023 election that Nigerians will not vote “pretentious politicians” but a candidate like Bola Tinubu, who possesses capacity to replicate the “wonders” in Lagos and Borno states as president.

Shettima, who attended the 2022 Nigerian Bar Association’s Annual General Conference held at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos in place of Tinubu, took a swipe at those he called “pretentious politicians” who often speak nice but end up underwhelmingly performing after ascending positions of authority.

The conference with the theme ‘Bold Transitions’, which began on Monday and will run until August 26, provided the platform for leading presidential candidates to x-ray key solutions to myriad of challenges assaulting the country as the campaign season draws closer.

Shettima, twice governor of Borno State, speaking during the panel session moderated by former NBA president, Olisa Agbakoba, said, “Nigerians have the capability to see through the worn-out rhetoric and sophistry of pretentious politicians. Nigerians should follow the man wey(sic) know the road.

“From day one, we will hit the ground running. We’ll promptly address the issue of the economy, ecology, and security,” he stated.

Shettima pointed out that, “I built some of the best schools in Nigeria. Go to Borno and see wonders; you will never believe that it is a state in a state of war.”

Borno State, which has been the epicentre of terrorist attacks since 2009, has witnessed huge human flight, closure of schools, destruction of infrastructure as well as increasing spate of kidnapping and deaths of more than 40,000 people, with 2.2 million people displaced across the northeast region according reports by humanitarian agencies.

But Shettima promised that, “’We are going to replicate our achievements in Lagos, in Borno and some of the frontline states so that our nation will be a better place. The fundamental issue is pure leadership.”