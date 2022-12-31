Tinubu Reacts To Alleged Meeting With G-5 Governors

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has reacted to reports in some national dailies that he had a secret meeting with the disgruntled G5 Governors of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in London, United Kingdom.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, was alleged to have led the other members of the G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Samuel Ortom (Benue), to London, for a meeting with Tinubu, to negotiate support for his presidential bid.

The five governors have been at loggerheads with their party, PDP, over their demand that since the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, is from the North, the National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu, should step down for a southern for political balance.

But reacting in a statement issued by his Media Office and signed by Tunde Rahman, the APC presidential candidate said the media reports about the purported meeting were to say the least, in bad faith but also evil intentioned.

He noted that the reports were published to advance the political interests of the writers and their sponsors, and advised those engaging in the act to stop doing so.

“As usual with him when a year is coming to an end to take time off his busy schedules, take a little rest and proceed to Saudi Arabia to observe Umrah(Lesser Hajj), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in London during the week en route Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

“While in the United Kingdom, Asiwaju Tinubu noted some articles in some national newspapers in Nigeria, alleging a secret meeting was held in London between him and the G-5 governors who are members of Peoples Democratic Party.

“These reports, to say the least, are not only in bad faith but also evil intentioned. They were published to advance the political interests of the writers and their sponsors,” the statement said.

“But we must point out that the APC candidate is entitled to meeting any political actor or stakeholder that is important to his campaign and plans for the country and that desires to engage with him,” the statement noted.

“We would like to use this opportunity to advise those writing unsubstantiated articles and peddling rumours on him to desist forthwith,” it added.