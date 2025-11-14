Tinubu Reappoints Marwa NDLEA Chairman

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has reappointed Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (rtd) as the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for another five-year term.

Marwa was first appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2021, after serving as the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse from 2018 to December 2020.

The Adamawa-born former military officer will now serve as NDLEA chairman until 2031.

Marwa, a former military governor of Lagos and Borno States, is a graduate of the Nigerian Military School and the Nigerian Defence Academy NDA.

After his commissioning as a Second Lieutenant in 1973, Marwa served as Brigade Major of the 23 Armoured Brigade, Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Theophilus Danjuma, and Academic Registrar of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

He also served as Deputy Defence Adviser in the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, DC, and later as Defence Adviser to the Nigerian Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

“Your reappointment is a vote of confidence in your onerous efforts to rid our country of the menace of drug trafficking and drug abuse. I urge you not to relent in tracking the merchants of hard drugs, out to destroy our people, especially the young ones,” presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, quoted President Tinubu as telling Marwa.