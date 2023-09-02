Tinubu Recalls All Nigerian Ambassadors

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has recalled all Nigeria’s ambassadors and ordered their return to the country.

The recalled ambassadors include both career and non-career envoys.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar disclosed this on Saturday in a statement released by his Special Assistant, Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir.

The statement however did not explain the reason for the development.

Rather, the statement noted that the President has the power to send or recall ambassadors.

“Sequel to the inquiries on the letter recalling the Nigerian ambassador to the UK, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has clarified that all career ambassadors and non-career ambassadors have been recalled on the instructions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Ambassadors as representatives of the country serve at the behest of the President and it’s his prerogative to send or recall them from any country,” the statement said.

A recall letter addressed to the now recalled ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK), Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Ishola, was dated August 31, 2023, and signed by the Foreign Affairs minister, Tuggar.

The ambassador was directed to return to Nigeria latest by October 31, 2023.

It was gathered that similar letters were forwarded to all the country’s ambassadors.

The letter addressed to the Nigerian Ambassador to the UK, seen by THE WHISTLER on Saturday, was titled ‘Letter of Recall’.

A stamp on the letter indicated that it was dispatched on September 1.

Parts of the letter read, “I have the honour to notify you of Mr President’s decision to recall you, signalling the end of your tenure as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

“By this communication, you are now expected to commence the process of winding down your affairs, and take formal leave of your host government within sixty days and return to Nigeria by 31 October, 2023 at the latest.”

The letter also conveyed the President’s appreciation for the service rendered by the ambassador, while also wishing him God’s continued guidance in future endeavours.