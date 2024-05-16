Tinubu Receives 44-Year-Old Senegalese President At Aso Rock

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Videos shared by presidential aides showed the moment the 44-year-old was received at the villa by President Tinubu in company with the Ministers of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, as well as the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among others.

This is Faye’s first visit to Nigeria since he assumed office as the youngest president in Senegal’s history in April.

On 25 April, Faye made his first foreign visit as president to Mauritania, where he met with President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani in Nouakchott.

More details to follow…