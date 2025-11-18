Tinubu Receives Duke Of Edinburgh, Says Economic Reforms’ll Empower Nigerian Youths

President Bola Tinubu says ongoing economic reforms will empower more Nigerian youths with globally competitive skills and secure a stronger future for the country.
Tinubu stated this on Monday in Abuja while receiving the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, at the State House.
He said youths remained central to Nigeria’s economic repositioning and must take ownership of the reforms shaping the country’s long-term development.
Tinubu said: “We will be participating in the G-20 this week. It is the third time Africa is hosting the G-20. And the central issue is about our youth.
”We need to strengthen the economy for our youths.
”The reforms are about growth and prosperity for the nation. It takes into full consideration demography and skills development.
”We are emulating best practices in exploring opportunities in several areas of skills development.”
He said the new students’ loans fund would ensure that no qualified student abandoned university education due to financial constraints.
“Our goal is to use education to drive down poverty,” he added.
Tinubu said the reforms cut across key sectors, with emphasis on harmony among stakeholders and long-term alignment to national targets.
The president said that the ongoing deployment of fibre optics and other infrastructure would expand digital access and boost youth inclusion in national development.
He said the government was tackling security challenges with notable progress and appreciated humanitarian agencies assisting victims of terrorism.
Earlier, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said Nigeria’s median age of 17 informed deliberate reforms to widen opportunities for youth participation and skills growth.
Prince Edward, Chairman of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation, commended Tinubu’s reforms, saying they had been positively received globally.
He said the award ceremony in Lagos would recognise 320 Nigerian youths for skill development, passion, and community service.
“We have seen the guidance of the Minister of Finance, who has been a brilliant trustee and a champion of the young people,” he said.
The Duke was accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Sir Richard Montgomery, and other senior officials of the Award Foundation.
The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is a global framework for non-formal education delivered through schools, youth groups, and community organisations worldwide.