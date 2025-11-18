Tinubu Receives Duke Of Edinburgh, Says Economic Reforms’ll Empower Nigerian Youths

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu says ongoing economic reforms will empower more Nigerian youths with globally competitive skills and secure a stronger future for the country.

‎Tinubu stated this on Monday in Abuja while receiving the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, at the State House.

‎He said youths remained central to Nigeria’s economic repositioning and must take ownership of the reforms shaping the country’s long-term development.

‎Tinubu said: “We will be participating in the G-20 this week. It is the third time Africa is hosting the G-20. And the central issue is about our youth.

‎”We need to strengthen the economy for our youths.

‎”The reforms are about growth and prosperity for the nation. It takes into full consideration demography and skills development.

‎”We are emulating best practices in exploring opportunities in several areas of skills development.”

‎He said the new students’ loans fund would ensure that no qualified student abandoned university education due to financial constraints.

‎“Our goal is to use education to drive down poverty,” he added.

‎Tinubu said the reforms cut across key sectors, with emphasis on harmony among stakeholders and long-term alignment to national targets.

‎The president said that the ongoing deployment of fibre optics and other infrastructure would expand digital access and boost youth inclusion in national development.

‎He said the government was tackling security challenges with notable progress and appreciated humanitarian agencies assisting victims of terrorism.

‎Earlier, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said Nigeria’s median age of 17 informed deliberate reforms to widen opportunities for youth participation and skills growth.

‎Prince Edward, Chairman of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation, commended Tinubu’s reforms, saying they had been positively received globally.

‎He said the award ceremony in Lagos would recognise 320 Nigerian youths for skill development, passion, and community service.

‎“We have seen the guidance of the Minister of Finance, who has been a brilliant trustee and a champion of the young people,” he said.

The Duke was accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Sir Richard Montgomery, and other senior officials of the Award Foundation.

‎The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is a global framework for non-formal education delivered through schools, youth groups, and community organisations worldwide.