Tinubu Redeploys Female Perm Sec With ‘Meticulous Eye For Detail’

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of Ms Kachollom Daju, Permanent Secretary (PS), Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to the Federal Ministry of Health.

Mr Olajide Oshundun, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment stated this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Oshundun said that Daju would take over from Mr Funsho Adebiyi, who was redeployed to the State House, adding that the redeployment was with immediate effect.

“Daju has served as PS in the labour and employment ministry for a period of 15 months, where she brought a lot of changes through her capable leadership, hard work, and a meticulous eye for detail.

“Her exemplary work ethics and top-notch leadership qualities stood her out as one of the outstanding permanent secretaries that served in the ministry.

“The management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment wish her the best of luck in her new assignment,” he said.

He announced that Mrs Juliana Adebambo, Director, Productivity Measurement and Labour Standards Department, would oversee the office of the Permanent Secretary pending the deployment of a substantive Permanent Secretary.