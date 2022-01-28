Tinubu Returns To London For ‘Medical Checkup’

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress and 2023 presidential aspirant, has reportedly departed Nigeria for London, the United Kingdom.

Details about the trip are still sketchy but Arise TV reports that the APC leader returned to the British capital to rest and run medical checkups after months of consultations with prominent Nigerians about his presidential bid.

THE WHISTLER had reported Tinubu’s return to the country from London on October 9, 2021 after about three months medical vacation.

During his previous visit, the two-time former Lagos governor was said to have undergone a knee surgery which his media office said went successful “without complication” and that he “contemplates none in the future.”

Tinubu formally confirmed that he would be running for president On January 10, 2022, shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House.

“I have informed the President of my ambition but I have not informed Nigerians yet, I am still consulting. And I have no problem consulting. And I’ve not set a parameter of limitation to the extent of how many people I will consult.

“You will soon hear. All you want to hear is the categorical declaration. You’ve gotten that truth from me that I have informed Mr President of my ambition, and you don’t expect more answers than that,” he had said.