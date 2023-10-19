Tinubu Reverses Controversial Appointment Of 24-Year-Old As FERMA Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has withdrawn the appointment of Imam Kashim Imam as the Chairman of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) board of directors.
Ajuri Ngelale, spokesperson for President Tinubu, announced on Thursday that the withdrawal is with immediate effect.
Ngelale said other appointments to the board and executive management team of FERMA remain unaffected.
The move comes in response to criticism surrounding Imam’s appointment, with many questioning the selection process for high-ranking government positions under Tinubu’s leadership.
Some critics had accused Tinubu of showing gratitude to individuals, especially those from his own region, close associates, and Northern allies, who played a role in his presidential victory.
Imam, who was born on December 27, 1998, graduated with first-class in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Brighton in the UK.
He also holds a master’s degree from the same institution.
The former appointee had only completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in August 2022.