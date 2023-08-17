Tinubu Scraps Niger Delta Ministry, Puts SGF In Charge Of NDDC

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu may have taken the bull by the horns by dismantling the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and relocating the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), now under the stewardship of George Akume.

In a departure from the previously announced ministerial portfolios, the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs formed in 2008 was conspicuously missing from the portfolios announced by the Presidency on Wednesday.

The NDDC has been plagued by extensive allegations of corruption. In 2020, responding to mounting concerns, the National Assembly established a committee to investigate the NDDC.

President Tinubu’s decision to remove the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and transfer the NDDC to the OSGF may be aimed at tackling the corruption allegations in the organization.

The OSGF will now undertake the role of supervising the NDDC’s financial operations and ensuring the efficient and effective execution of its projects.

President Tinubu’s cabinet reshuffle has also led to the division of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources into two distinct ministries.

Both ministries will be represented by ministers of state from the South South region.

While Ekperipe Ekpo was named as Minister of State, Gas Resources,Heineken Lokpobiri was appointed Minister of State, Petroleum Resources.

Despite the division of the ministry and the appointment of ministers of state, the role of overseeing the nation’s crucial petroleum sector remains unassigned.

THE WHISTLER understands that President Tinubu reserved the portfolio of the Minister of Petroleum Resources for himself, as seen during the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Among the other notable appointments are Yusuf Tuggar as the foreign minister, Dele Alake overseeing Solid Minerals, Mohammed Idris as the Information Minister, Festus Keyamo in charge of aviation and aerospace development, and Nyesom Wike heading the FCT Ministry.

The full list of ministers and their portfolios is as follows:

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy: Bosun Tijani

Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management: Ishak Salako

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy: Wale Edun

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy: Bunmi Tunji

Minister of Power: Adebayo Adelabu

Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare: Tunisia Alausa

Minister of Solid Minerals Development: Dele Alake

Minister of Tourism: Lola Ade-John

Minister of Transportation: Adegboyega Oyetola

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment: Doris Aniete

Minister of Innovation Science and Technology: Uche Nnaji

Minister of State, Labour and Employment: Nkiruka Onyejeocha

Minister of Women Affairs: Uju Kennedy

Minister of Works: David Umahi

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development: Festus Keyamo

Minister of Youth: Abubakar Momoh

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation: Betta Edu

Minister of State, Gas Resources: Ekperikpe Ekpo

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources: Heineken Lokpobiri

Minister of Sports Development: John Enoh

Minister of Federal Capital Territory: Nyesom Wike

Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy: Hannatu Musawa

Minister of Defence: Mohammed Badaru

Minister of State Defence: Bello Matawalle

Minister of State Education: Yusuf T. Sunumu

Minister of Housing and Urban Development: Ahmed M. Dangiwa

Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development: Abdullah T. Gwarzo

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning: Atiku Bagudu

Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory: Mairiga Mahmud

Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation: Bello M. Goronyo

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security: Abubakar Kyar

Minister of Education: Tahir Maman

Minister of Interior: Sa’Idu A. Alkali

Minister of Foreign Affairs: Yusuf M. Tuggar

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare: Ali Pate

Minister of Police Affairs: Ibrahim Geidam

Minister of State, Steel Development: U. Maigari Ahmadu

Minister of Steel Development: Shuaibu A. Audu

Minister of Information and National Orientation: Muhammed Idris

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice: Lateef Fagbemi

Minister of Labour and Employment: Simon B. Lalong

Minister of State, Police Affairs: Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs: Zephaniah Jisalo

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation: Joseph Utsev

Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security: Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

Minister of Environment and Ecological Management (Kaduna): to be announced.