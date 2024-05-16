Tinubu Seeks Reps’ Approval To Refund Nasarawa, Kebbi N24.679bn Used For Airport Construction

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, asked the House of Representatives to approve the refund of N24.679bn to Nasarawa and Kebbi states as cost of construction of airports in both states.

The president also asked the House to pass the anti-doping bill in compliance with the World Anti-doping Agency as well as supplementary appropriation for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The request from the president was contained in three separate letters read at the plenary by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu.

“The president is seeking the approval of the House to refund N9.543bn to Nasarawa state and N15.137bn to Kebbi state as the cost of constructing the two airports which has been taken over by the Federal government,” he read.

He said that item 3 of the second schedule to the 1999 Constitution as amended places aviation and the safety of aircraft squarely on the shoulders of the federal government under the exclusive legislative list.

He also asked the parliament to speedily consider and pass the anti-doping bill before the commencement of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

He said the law became important as it provided for the establishment of a world-class anti-doping centre in Nigeria as a way of ensuring that Nigeria was not suspended from hosting or participating in international sporting events.

In addition, the President asked the House to approve a supplementary appropriation for the FCT to cater for critical projects that were omitted from the 2024 appropriation of the FCT passed by the House in March.